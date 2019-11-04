Centre considering Naga groups' demand for museum on 70 years of struggle: Report

The central government may accept a demand by Naga groups to set up a museum showcasing 70 years of their struggle, The Economic Times has reported.

The development comes even as a final Naga peace deal is yet to be inked. A statement by the Home Ministry had said that before any settlement with Naga groups is arrived at, "all stakeholders including states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh will be duly consulted and their concerns will be taken into consideration".

The ET report states that the government is now preparing to consult with the states before finalising the final accord. Even as it does that, the report states that the government is considering the Naga groups' museum demand.

Government officials told the newspaper that arms and ammunition surrendered by the rebels during the insurgency could be a part of the museum. "Besides weapons, the museum will also honour Naga leaders who were a part of the struggle," an official told the newspaper, adding that a financial package for Nagaland is also being worked out.

The insurgency in Nagaland started over 70 years ago. On August 14, 1947, the Naga National Council (NNC) led by Angami Zapu Phizo declared Nagaland an independent state. Phizo also formed an underground Naga Federal Government (NFG) and a Naga Federal Army (NFA) in 1952, which the Indian government sought to crush by sending in the Army in Nagaland and enacting the Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act, or AFSPA.

The resulting insurgency has, over the course of decades, resulted in the killing of thousands of people, including civilians.

Officials said among other things, the final agreement is also set to resolve the issue of a separate passport for the Nagas.