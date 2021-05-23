BJP’s Sambit Patra summoned by Chhattisgarh Police over 'toolkit' issue

The Police has asked BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra to present at the police station either physically of virtually. (File image)

Chhattisgarh Police has summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra over the 'toolkit' issue. He has been asked to report at Raipur's Civil Line police station on May 23 at 4 pm.

The summon came days after the Congress' students wing, NSUI lodged an FIR in Raipur against former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh and Patra over the 'toolkit issue' for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content.

Chhattisgarh Police has asked Patra to present at the police station either physically or virtually, and warned of legal action in case of not showing up on the day.

The case for ‘spreading fake news’ and ‘promoting enmity between classes’ was filed at Civil Lines police station on the complaint of Akash Sharma on May 19, state chief of the National Students Union of India (NSUI).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Sharma alleged that BJP leaders circulated fabricated content using a fake letterhead. The purpose of spreading this fake content was to divert the attention from the Modi Government's mammoth failure to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, alleged Sharma.

The case was registered under IPC sections 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b) (circulating rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm).

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP in the state said the Congress' attempt to save its face by registering an FIR would not work. Senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said the Congress had allegedly created a toolkit to defame the prime minister and the country. When it was exposed, it was trying to save its face by lodging FIRs, he said.