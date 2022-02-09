PM Modi: 'No anti-incumbency in UP, BJP wave in all five poll-bound states'

Illustration of PM Narendra Modi (Image: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with news agency ANI on February 9, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is experiencing a "pro-incumbency wave" in all the five poll-bound states.

In Uttar Pradesh, the voters will endorse the party's "good governance model", Modi claimed.

"There is a BJP wave in all the five states going to polls," Modi said, referring to the assembly elections in UP, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

"The party is not experiencing an anti-incumbency, but a pro-incumbency wave," he said, adding that the people "trust double-engine growth" and the track record of BJP's governance shows that it has "delivered on all promises".

The prime minister, who has been involved in the BJP's electioneering programme, said he is witnessing an "inclination" towards the saffron party in the five poll-bound states.

"We will win the elections with a full majority. The people of all these five states will give BJP the opportunity to serve them," he said.

On farm laws and Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Modi, during the interview, reiterated that the Centre had brought the farm reform laws for the betterment of small-scale farmers, "but repealed them in the national interest".

On the retention of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni in the central government despite the allegations of mowing down farmers levelled against his son Ashish Mishra, the prime minister said the "state did not get in the way of Supreme Court probe".

Four farmers were mowed to death in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 by a convoy, with Ashish Mishra accused of driving one of the cars. The ruling BJP has so far evaded the demands for Teni's removal from the government.

"The state government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently," the prime minister said.

'Samajwadi Party's fake socialism to be rejected'

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the BJP's key rival in the seven-phase UP elections, Modi said the brand of socialism propagated by the party is "fake".

"When I talk of fake socialism, it is about dynasty politics. Can you see (Ram Manohar) Lohia ji's family in politics, George Fernandes' family or Nitish Kumar's family? They are socialists," Modi said.

"But on the other hand, I received letter that pointed out that 45 people from one family held posts in the Samajwadi Party. This dynasticism is threat to democracy," he added.

'Goondaraj wiped out in UP'

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has wiped out gundaraj (rule of lawlessness) in Uttar Pradesh, Modi claimed, adding that this is one of the biggest factors that will go in favour of the party in the upcoming polls.

"When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, and the manner in which musclemen had a status and shelter in government. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out," Modi said.

"Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security & didn't compromise with it," Modi added.

