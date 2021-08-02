BJP leaders accuse Congress party of making provocative statements, fanning Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “We have mentioned that the Assam-Mizoram border dispute is old, and both the state governments are working towards resolving it. But the Congress and other political parties added fuel to the fire. They are giving provocative statements and inciting people."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarians from northeastern states met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 2 and submitted a memorandum on several issues pertaining to the region including the Assam-Mizoram border dispute.

The BJP MPs from the northeast expressed their disapproval of the “attempts” by a section of polity led by the Congress party using these incidents to indulge in one-upmanship.

At a time when the tension between the neighbouring states of Assam and Mizoram seems to be thawing, the BJP leaders have accused the Congress party of trying to incite violence by making provocative speeches.

After a week of impasse, both the CMs of Assam and Mizoram agreed to reconcile and settle the dispute amicably. While the Mizoram government has said it will withdraw the case filed against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam government said it will withdraw the case Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “We have mentioned that the Assam-Mizoram border dispute is old, and both the state governments are working towards resolving it.”

However, he added: “But the Congress and other political parties added fuel to the fire. They are giving provocative statements and inciting people. It has come to be known that there has been interference from outside the country through social media over this issue. We condemn this.”

Echoing his sentiments, BJP MP Dilip Saikia from Mangaldoi, Assam said: “The NDA government is committed to resolving the inter-state border issues as early as possible with discussion with all the northeastern states. The Prime Minister is very keen, and he has assured us that he will take up the issue in a positive way and resolve it within the stipulated time frame.”

Saikia further said: “We condemn the Congress’ attempts to create a sentimental environment over violence at Assam-Mizoram border. In their 50 years of governance in the northeast, they could not find a solution for this issue but now they are accusing us.”

Last week, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi had said that this Assam- Mizoram border row is not a new issue and past governments have also handled it, but there has never been a conflagration like this before.

He had said: “How could it reach a stage where people are shooting guns and bullets.”

Abhishek Singhvi had further said that if such a situation had arisen in non-BJP-ruled states, the saffron party would have demanded the deployment of Army and the imposition of President’s Rule.

The Congress spokesperson added: “We want peace and quiet. We are a responsible party which is why, I said in the beginning that we are restraining ourselves. But, it is unthinkable that two states in India, if I may use the word with great respect and I don’t want to use the word virtually, at war with each other.

(With agency inputs)