MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Babul Supriyo to meet LS Speaker Om Birla today to quit as MP

In an tweet Babul Suriyo tweeted from his official twitter that "Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir Om Birla for granting me his time tomorrow at 11 am to formally resign as a MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of BJP that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again".

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST
Former union minister Babul Supriyo in October 18 said that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP.

Former union minister Babul Supriyo in October 18 said that he will meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on October 19 to formally resign as a Lok Sabha MP.


Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today to formally step down as a Member of Parliament.

Babul Supriyo on October 18 tweeted that he would not hold on to the berth/perks/salary of an MP as he was no longer a part of the BJP.

The tweet came exactly a month after Babul Supriyo joined shifted to the ruling Trinamool Congress camp. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and MP Derek O’Brien had welcomed him to the party on September 18.

Before shifting to TMC, Babul had said that he would quit politics. He had hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also because of differences with the state BJP leadership.

Babul, who had held several portfolios as a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed during a major Cabinet reshuffle.

The two-time MP from Asansol was among the several ministers who were dropped from the Union Cabinet on July 7 as part of a major rejig after his unsuccessful contest with Trinamool Congress's Aroop Biswas in the last Assembly elections.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Babul Supriyo #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics
first published: Oct 19, 2021 07:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.