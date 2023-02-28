Arvind Kejriwal accepts resignations of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 28 accepted the resignations of his jailed cabinet ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Jailed AAP leaders Sisodia and Jain resigned as ministers amid corruption allegations, moments after a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud rejected the Deputy Chief Minister’s plea seeking bail in the now-scrapped excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening (February 26) in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22; he was sent to five-day CBI custody by a special court.

Meanwhile, Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

If the two AAP leaders get sentenced to two years or more of imprisonment, both Jain and Sisodia would lose their seats and not be able to contest elections for the next six years.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP RS Prasad said: “We have learnt that Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have resigned. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted Satyendar Jain's resignation after nine months, Manish Sisodia should have resigned the moment such scandalous allegations came to light.”

He added: “If Manish Sisodia has any moral compass left, he should have resigned then...his bail plea in SC was that he looks after 18 departments, he was keen to run depts and not to explain such allegations. AAP's conduct is 3Cs 'Cut, Commission, and Corruption'.”