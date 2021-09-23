MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Amarinder Singh was ‘hurdle’, conspiracy to strengthen Congress-Pakistan nexus in Punjab: BJP leader Anil Vij

Accusing the Congress party of hatching a “deep-rooted anti-national dangerous conspiracy” to bring Punjab and Pakistan closer, Anil Vij called for all nationalist forces to join hands and foil Congress' plans.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu


Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on September 23 that the Congress party wants to strengthen pro-Pakistan forces in Punjab and added that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was proving to be a hurdle.

Accusing the Congress party of hatching a “deep-rooted anti-national dangerous conspiracy” to bring Punjab and Pakistan closer, Anil Vij called for all nationalist forces to join hands and foil Congress' plans.

The Haryana minister wrote on Twitter: “There is a deep-rooted, dangerous, anti-national conspiracy to bring pro-Pakistan leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (who is a friend of Pakistan President Imran Khan and Pak Army Chief Javed Bajwa) and his aides to power in Punjab and ensure that Punjab aligns with Pakistan in future.”

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh stepped down from the position of chief minister last week after the state unit of the Congress party had convened a meeting without keeping him in the loop. Alleging repeated humiliation, the Captain submitted his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit ahead of the Assembly polls.

There has been infighting in Punjab Congress for a while now, which started with Navjot Singh Sidhu dallying with the Pakistan PM and Army chief, much to the disapproval of Amarinder Singh.

Although Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the new Punjab CM after his resignation, Singh has vowed to ensure that Sidhu does not make it to the top. He has promised to fight tooth and nail to save the state from the “dangerous man."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Vij #Captain Amarinder Singh #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Punjab
first published: Sep 23, 2021 03:46 pm

