    AK Antony’s son: Cyberbullying, expulsion threats from Kerala leaders forced Congress exit

    Anil Antony, who was handling the digital communications of the Congress and its state unit in Kerala, resigned from the party on January 25. His denouncement of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earned him the wrath of senior party leaders in Kerala.

    Sohil Sehran
    January 26, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
    Anil K Antony

    Anil K Antony, son of former defence minister AK Antony, alleged he was threatened with “expulsion” by senior Congress leaders of Kerala over his tweet, in which he denounced a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In a conversation with , the junior Antony said: “There was pressure from office-bearers and senior leaders of Kerala to remove the tweet or I will face expulsion.”

    In his tweet on January 24, he said the BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, is setting a dangerous precedent and undermines India’s sovereignty.