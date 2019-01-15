App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 09:59 PM IST

Ajit Jogi meets Mayawati to discuss strategy ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Sources in the BSP said the two leaders discussed political strategy ahead of Lok Sabha elections due this summer.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh leader Ajit Jogi on Tuesday met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati here.

Jogi, who is undergoing treatment here, also wished Mayawati on her birthday.

The BSP and Jogi's outfit had tied up for the recently-held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and had won two and five seats respectively in the 90-member assembly.

Both the parties now plan to contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 09:19 pm

