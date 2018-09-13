Activist claims he saw Rahul Gandhi meet Nirav Modi at a plush Delhi hotel in 2013

Activist Shehzad Poonawalla claimed on Thursday that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met PNB fraud accused Nirav Modi at a plush hotel in New Delhi in the year 2013.

Poonawalla's charge was however denied by the Congress. His allegation came hours after Gandhi asserted his party MP P L Punia saw Finance Minister Arun Jaitley sitting with embattled businessman Vijay Mallya in Parliament before he fled the country.

The former Kingfisher Airlines boss had claimed on Wednesday in London that he met Jaitley before leaving India and offered to settle his dues, a charge the finance minister denied and dubbed "false".

Poonawalla claimed the meeting took place during the same time when loans were given to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and his nephew Modi and asserted the SPG will have records to prove it.



If PL Punia is proof of @arunjaitley meeting Vijay Mallya (and accosting = meeting) I can swear on Quran & undertake lie detector @RahulGandhi attended Nirav Modi cocktail party & Bridal wear prog at Imperial Hotel Delhi in Sep2013 while loans were wrongly given to Mama Bhanja pic.twitter.com/xhaTAyFDYl

— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 13, 2018

"Open challenge to Rahul Gandhi to deny he met Nirav Modi in Sep 2013 cocktail party -11th Sep if my memory serves me right! Imperial Hotel- Rahul spent a long time! Same period when loans given to Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi!! SPG may have records or let's undergo lie detector test?, (sic)" he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, while stepping up the attack on Jaitley, Gandhi had claimed Punia saw him sitting with Mallya in the Central Hall of Parliament on March 1, 2016 and held an elaborate meeting of 15-20 minutes with him.

"There is a reason why Rahul Gandhi has formed a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) with Vijay Mallya and relies on such fugitives' statements – ever since the Narendra Modi government brought in the Fugitive Economic Offender's Law – bhagodas (absconders) and potential bhagodas are feeling anxious," Poonawalla alleged.

Later talking to PTI, he said Gandhi and Nirav Modi met during a "special meeting". He said the Congress president "consciously" attended the cocktail and bridal wear party and spent "quite sometime" at the hotel.

"I'm ready to quit politics if proved wrong," he added.