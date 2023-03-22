In Pics: A look at what type of notices are issued by the Interpol, and what they mean The CBI has asked Interpol to restore the Red Notice against fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi. How Interpol’s colour-coded notices enable countries to share alerts and requests for information worldwide. Take a look…
March 22, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
Red Notice: To seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. (Image: News18 Creative)
Yellow Notice: To help locate missing persons or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves. (Image: News18 Creative)
Blue Notice: To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime. (Image: News18 Creative)
Black Notice: To seek information on unidentified bodies. (Image: News18 Creative)
Green Notice: To provide warning about a person’s criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety. (Image: News18 Creative)
Orange Notice: To warn of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety. (Image: News18 Creative)
Purple Notice: To seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals. (Image: News18 Creative)
Interpol – United Nations Security Council Special Notice: Issued for groups and individuals who are the targets of UN Security Council Sanctions Committees. (Image: News18 Creative)