In Pics: A look at what type of notices are issued by the Interpol, and what they mean

1/8 Red Notice: To seek the location and arrest of persons wanted for prosecution or to serve a sentence. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/8 Yellow Notice: To help locate missing persons or to help identify persons who are unable to identify themselves. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/8 Blue Notice: To collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a crime. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/8 Black Notice: To seek information on unidentified bodies. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/8 Green Notice: To provide warning about a person’s criminal activities, where the person is considered to be a possible threat to public safety. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/8 Orange Notice: To warn of an event, a person, an object or a process representing a serious and imminent threat to public safety. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/8 Purple Notice: To seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals. (Image: News18 Creative)