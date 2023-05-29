English
    W Power: Wisdom, Wealth & Women | Unusual Suspects

    In the last 1.5 years, in India, markets have seen both price and time correction while corporate earnings were growing @ 18% p.a. Are valuations now in fair territory, near to long-term averages? In this episode, Sapna Narang, managing partner; Vinita Idnani, partner; and Rajul Kothari, partner at Capital League get into the details of all these and much more. Tune in!

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

    unusual suspects

    Capital League, an all-women team of seasoned professionals, is a pioneer in the Indian ‘boutique’ wealth management space. It was set up in 2003 to provide independent, and unbiased services to a discerning clientele. What does being a ‘Family CFO’ to successful families mean? What is the science and art of selecting the right asset class? What is more important: structural trends or cyclical trends or sheer momentum? The biggest risk for any investor over their lifetime is not the risk of losing their capital but the risk of outliving it. How can this be managed? What’s the outlook on the global economy? Is it reasonable to assume that interest rates are going to peak in 2023, globally? What are the chances of a global recession risk? What are the prospects of the Indian economy? Tune in to find out

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 29, 2023 01:19 pm