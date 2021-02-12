 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

Indian market rallied by about 15 percent in 2020 but the tall task in front of retail investors was to deploy money at a time when the market saw a sharp decline.

Nishant Agarwal, Managing Partner & Head - Family Office, ASK Wealth Advisors in the Market Podcast with Moneycontrol explained how investors can deploy the money in three easy steps to take advantage of a fall or a crisis like a situation similar to what we saw during COVID times.

The first step is to allocate money towards equity by doing proper asset allocation. One should allocate money that is specifically kept for equity markets by staggered entry via systematic investment plans (SIP).

The second step is to split equity allocation in two-three buckets. During times of extreme volatility, one should earmark the amount which needs to be allocated towards equities. Out of the amount which is kept aside, investors should deploy one-third in the market immediately irrespective of the levels, and the balance two-third should be deployed in five-six months.

Lastly, keep some cash in hand. We sometimes call this as opportunistic cash for deployment, and if we get an opportunity during the six months we deploy it, if not after six months we deploy the balance amount.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.