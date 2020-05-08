App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | 3 reasons why Nifty might not be in a hurry to go back to 7500: Taher Badshah

Markets would need severely bad data to retest 7500 levels on the Nifty. But, at the same time, we have seen good improvement in the market – a significant upside looks difficult.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

We have witnessed a 20 percent recovery from the recent bottom of 7500 which puts on an even slope and for markets to go down further it would require a lot of bad data, Taher Badshah - Director and CIO (Equities) - Invesco MF said in an exclusive ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

The market is still down by about 25 percent from the top which reflects the consensus downgrade of earnings from +20% to -5%. “For markets to again go back to the recent bottom of 7500 would require a significant amount of bad data,” he said.

Close

He further highlighted key pointers which would act as a support in case markets drifts south.

Taher Badshah
Taher Badshah
CIO-Equities|Invesco MF

a) The trajectory of the virus globally which has got better even though are pockets of concerns such as the US and India, but they are last in the curve – so I would like to think that we would take some more time to level off. But, many of the other hotspots in the world are leveled out.

b) There is support from the government of various countries as well as central banks. At one level policies introduced by the central bankers would act as a floor to the market, and have taken away initial round of volatility and fear psychosis.

c) Some level of clarity would come in the next 6 months about medical treatment, and hopefully a vaccine.

If that were to happen, markets would need severely bad data to retest 7500 levels on the Nifty. But, at the same time, we have seen good improvement in the market – a significant upside looks difficult.

The upside looks capped because that would require normalcy to return to the economy. “I would attach a low probability for markets going back to 7500, and at the time I would say that we would take some time for markets to touch the recent peak. We are stuck in the middle at this stage,” explains Badshah.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)  

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 06:36 pm

tags #Invesco MF #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #Taher Badshah #The Market podcast

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Meet 8 people around the world hustling to survive pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

Coronavirus pandemic | As India’s COVID-19 toll crosses 56,000, recovery rate increases to 30%

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Aurangabad train mows down 17 migrant workers; COVID-19 spreads in 8 Maharashtra jails

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Aurangabad train mows down 17 migrant workers; COVID-19 spreads in 8 Maharashtra jails

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.