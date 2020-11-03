172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|simply-save-podcast-international-diversification-and-start-ups-a-favourite-investment-among-the-hnis-and-the-rich-6061101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | International diversification and start-ups a favourite investment among the HNIs and the rich

Apart from having to plan their succession, the rich investors also have to manage their large wealth judiciously.

Moneycontrol News

It’s always fascinating to know how the rich manage their money. But money is not the solution to all your problems. That’s why the many rich entrepreneurs and business families appoint family offices to manage their wealth. A family office is a highly-specialised advisory firm that gives financial planning advice to entire families that come with a large net worth and needs continuous monitoring.

And it’s not only investment advice; family offices also look into how money is to be bequeathed among second and third generations to avoid any potential family disputes, goals and aspirations of each of these family members are accounted when the joint family finances are looked into.

Close

In this podcast, Moneycontrol’s personal finance editor, Kayezad E. Adajania speaks to Rajmohan Krishnan, Principal Founder and managing director of Entrust Family Office. Krishnan shares his insights and experiences into the role of a family office and how Family Office’s have become able partners for their clients and help nurture and protect their wealth.

related news

He also talks about the mass affluent can learn from the rich is how to manage diversification. This, he says, some family offices manage well, but some also over-diversify. Overdiversification, he says, can kill a portfolio. Another favourite investment avenue these days for the rich is start-ups. But Krishnan cautions that as attractive as investing in start-ups sounds, the rich and the wealthy must do a proper due diligence of the start-up in which they aim to invest in. Most such investments, he adds, do not work out.

Listen to this podcast to know more about this and other such learning on how to manage money like the rich.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.