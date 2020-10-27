172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|simply-save-podcast-common-mistakes-you-must-avoid-while-filing-income-tax-returns-6024431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Common mistakes you must avoid while filing income tax returns

Preeti Kulkarni spoke to Vaibhav Sankla, a veteran in the tax consultancy space and founder of the Billion Basecamp Family Office.

Moneycontrol News

The due date for filing returns for the financial year 2019-20 has now been extended to December 31, 2020. This has been done in view of the procedural challenges being faced by tax-payers due to the novel Coronavirus disease.

Earlier, the finance ministry had already pushed this date to November 30 from July 31, which is otherwise the regular due date for filing returns.

So, you now have a breather of an additional month. However, it is entirely in your interest to get started with the process as soon as possible. Waiting until the last minute can result in mistakes. Filing it well ahead of the deadline, on the other hand, will help you complete the process meticulously, ensuring that you get all benefits and share accurate information.

To know more about the most common mistakes that return-filers tend to make, Preeti Kulkarni spoke to Vaibhav Sankla, a veteran in the tax consultancy space and founder of the Billion Basecamp Family Office.

Tune in to know more.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #income tax filing #Podcast #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast

