Momentum till strong, earnings season has been a big surprise | The Week on Dalal Street
In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, Santosh Nair and Anuj Singhal discuss if the current rally still has steam left and the factors driving the upswing. Anuj says one of the main drivers of the rally has been the better than expected fourth quarter earnings from leading companies. He also shares his view on Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, and the key factors to keep an eye out for in the week ahead
May 12, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST