In The News podcast | Two new coronavirus cases in India; Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging postponed for the third time; SBI Card IPO opens and more

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal to find out the top news from India and around the world.
In the March 2 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Shraddha Sharma, Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi to discuss the top news of the day.
Sharma starts off the conversation with an update on coronavirus in India, where two people have tested positive.
Pandit then takes over to talk about the latest developments in the Nirbhaya case as the Delhi High Court rejects another mercy plea from one of the convicts.
Kondepudi winds the discussion up with an update on the most-awaited SBI Card IPO followed by details on North Korea's latest missile launch.
related news
-
D-Street Talk podcast | Coronavirus scare! The fall was unexpected, 11000 likely to lend support
-
Hot Stocks: 'Titan rebounds from 50-Days EMA, can buy above Rs 1,287 '
-
In The News podcast | Delhi violence death toll rises to 42; EPFO mulls rate cut; Syrian airstrike kills 33 Turkish soldiers and more
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).