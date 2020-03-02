In The News podcast | Two new coronavirus cases in India; Nirbhaya convicts’ hanging postponed for the third time; SBI Card IPO opens and more

In the March 2 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal speaks to Shraddha Sharma, Atharva Pandit and Ruchira Kondepudi to discuss the top news of the day.

Sharma starts off the conversation with an update on coronavirus in India, where two people have tested positive.

Pandit then takes over to talk about the latest developments in the Nirbhaya case as the Delhi High Court rejects another mercy plea from one of the convicts.

Kondepudi winds the discussion up with an update on the most-awaited SBI Card IPO followed by details on North Korea's latest missile launch.