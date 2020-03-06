App
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In The News podcast | How the Yes Bank crisis affects the customers; coronavirus cases in India jump to 31; CBI probes into another DHFL case

Tune in to In The News with Anvita Bansal for the top news updates of the day.


In the March 6 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.

Sharma begins by giving us key incites about the Yes Bank crisis and mainly how it is affecting customers. In addition to this, she discusses the Coronavirus outbreak as cases in India jump to 31 with another Delhi resident tests positive.

Later, we have Kondepudi talking about the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,100 crore Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), the state-owned power firm, in the scam-tainted Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Tune in to In The News for more.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 09:34 pm

tags #In The News podcast #Podcast

