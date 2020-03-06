In The News podcast | How the Yes Bank crisis affects the customers; coronavirus cases in India jump to 31; CBI probes into another DHFL case

In the March 6 episode of In The News podcast, host Anvita Bansal gets in conversation with Shraddha Sharma and Ruchira Kondepudi to find out the top news of the day.

Sharma begins by giving us key incites about the Yes Bank crisis and mainly how it is affecting customers. In addition to this, she discusses the Coronavirus outbreak as cases in India jump to 31 with another Delhi resident tests positive.

Later, we have Kondepudi talking about the CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,100 crore Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), the state-owned power firm, in the scam-tainted Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).