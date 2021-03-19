English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

World Happiness Report 2021: These are the 10 happiest countries

The report provided two ranking - one based on the average of the survey taken by Gallup over three years starting 2018 and the other focused only on the year 2020 to understand the impact of the pandemic on subjective well-being and how factors that contribute to well-being affected the impact of the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
March 19, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
Finland continues to lead the world’s happiest nation ranking for the fourth consecutive time. The global COVID-19 pandemic has shaken, taken, and reshaped lives everywhere. The report provided two ranking - one based on the average of the survey taken by Gallup over three years starting 2018 and the other focused only on the year 2020 to understand the impact of the pandemic on subjective well-being and how factors that contribute to well-being affected the impact of the pandemic. Finland has so far fought the coronavirus pandemic better than most of the countries, without imposing lockdown. Here are the top ten countries that have been declared the happiest nations in the world on the scale of 0 to 10. (Image: Shutterstock)
Finland continues to lead the world’s happiest nation ranking for the fourth consecutive time. The global COVID-19 pandemic has shaken, taken, and reshaped lives everywhere. The report provided two ranking - one based on the average of the survey taken by Gallup over three years starting 2018 and the other focused only on the year 2020 to understand the impact of the pandemic on subjective well-being and how factors that contribute to well-being affected the impact of the pandemic. Finland has so far fought the coronavirus pandemic better than most of the countries, without imposing lockdown. Here are the top ten countries that have been declared the happiest nations in the world on the scale of 0 to 10. (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 10 | Austria | Happiness Score: 7.2 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 10 | Austria | Happiness Score: 7.2 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | New Zealand | Happiness Score: 7.2 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 9 | New Zealand | Happiness Score: 7.2 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | Luxembourg | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 8 | Luxembourg | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 7 | Sweden | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 7 | Sweden | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 6 | Norway | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: GettyImages)
Rank 6 | Norway | Happiness Score: 7.3 (Image: GettyImages)
Rank 5 | Netherlands | Happiness Score: 7.4 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Netherlands | Happiness Score: 7.4 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Iceland | Happiness Score: 7.5 (Image: AFP)
Rank 4 | Iceland | Happiness Score: 7.5 (Image: AFP)
Rank 3 | Switzerland | Happiness Score: 7.5 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 3 | Switzerland | Happiness Score: 7.5 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Denmark | Happiness Score: 7.6 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Denmark | Happiness Score: 7.6 (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 1 | Finland | Happiness Score: 7.8 (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Finland | Happiness Score: 7.8 (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Finland #Happy countries #Slideshow #World Happiness Report 2021 #World News
first published: Mar 19, 2021 09:42 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.