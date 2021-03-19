World Happiness Report 2021: These are the 10 happiest countries

Finland continues to lead the world’s happiest nation ranking for the fourth consecutive time. The global COVID-19 pandemic has shaken, taken, and reshaped lives everywhere. The report provided two ranking - one based on the average of the survey taken by Gallup over three years starting 2018 and the other focused only on the year 2020 to understand the impact of the pandemic on subjective well-being and how factors that contribute to well-being affected the impact of the pandemic. Finland has so far fought the coronavirus pandemic better than most of the countries, without imposing lockdown. Here are the top ten countries that have been declared the happiest nations in the world on the scale of 0 to 10. (Image: Shutterstock)