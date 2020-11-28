Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and why his assassination raises fears of direct confrontation between Iran and Israel

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist and a brigadier general in the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was assassinated on the outskirts of Tehran on November 23. Moneycontrol News Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist and a brigadier general in the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was assassinated on the outskirts of Tehran on November 23. His death has raised fears of a slide to war between Iran and Israel. (Source: News18 Creative) Source: News18 Creative Source: News18 Creative Source: News18 Creative First Published on Nov 28, 2020 05:13 pm