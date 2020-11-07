US Election 2020: The wait continues for a result

The anxiety and the tension are building. Three days after the US election, Americans are still waiting for results of the presidential vote. Many experts had predicted that an increase in mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic would mean that counting would take longer. The delay, in and of itself, is not an indication that anything is wrong with the vote, though President Donald Trump has alleged fraud, without citing evidence. But the wait is still agonizing. As they wait, some Americans have taken to the streets to protest, while many have been glued to TV screens or are frantically refreshing blue-and-red-tinted maps as they watch the vote count inch up. (Image: AP Photo)