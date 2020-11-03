US Election 2020 | Hindu Sena offers prayers to ensure victory for Donald Trump

The workers and supporters of the group performed a prayer with Hindu rituals to bless the Republican Party incumbent Donald Trump, who is contesting against the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden in the US presidential election 2020.
As the voting for United States presidential election kicked off on November 3, supporters of United States President Donald Trump in India are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure his victory. Activists of the Hindu Sena, a religious right-wing group, conducted rituals and chanting verses for Trump’s re-election as US President in the ongoing election. (Image: Reuters)
A picture of US President Donald Trump being ritually marked with signs of blessing as activists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, perform a special prayer to ensure his victory in the elections, in New Delhi on November 3. (Image: Reuters)
The Hindu right-wing group wants Trump to be re-elected in order to keep India’s main rivals – Pakistan and China – in check. The prayer was conducted at a temple in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
An activist of the right-wing Hindu Sena holds a picture of US President Donald Trump during a special prayer to ensure his victory in the elections, in New Delhi on November 3. A photo of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is also seen. (Image: Reuters)
The workers and supporters of the group performed a prayer with Hindu rituals to bless the Republican Party incumbent Donald Trump, who is contesting against the Democratic Party’s Joe Biden in the US presidential election 2020. (Image: Reuters)
Hindu Sena founder Vishnu Gupta told Reuters, “India can fight terrorism only if Trump is around, and both China and Pakistan will stay restrained as long as he is the president.” (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 07:25 pm