US Election 2020 | Four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency

As America cast their votes to choose between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, let’s take a look at the four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency. Reuters Businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump has promoted "America First" nationalism, withstood impeachment and a bout with COVID-19, and taken contentious stands on race and immigration during a turbulent presidency that detractors say has flouted United States democratic norms. As Americans cast their votes to choose between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, let’s take a look at the four years of a tumultuous Trump presidency. US President-elect Donald Trump arrives for the inauguration ceremony swearing him in as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2017. (Image: Reuters) Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, January 20, 2017. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the Liberty Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington DC, January 20, 2017. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump speaks during an interview in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, April 27, 2017. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump joined by then-Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, then-Communications Director Sean Spicer and then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, January 28, 2017. (Image: Reuters) People gather to pray in baggage claim during a protest against the travel ban imposed by US President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, January 29, 2017. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for 'America's Water Infrastructure Act of 2018' in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, October 23, 2018. (Image: Reuters) Migrants are seen outside the US Border Patrol McAllen Station in a makeshift encampment in McAllen, Texas, May 15, 2019. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. (Image: Reuters) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy listens during a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump holds up a copy of American daily USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC, February 6, 2020. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump addresses the nation during a live television broadcast regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, from inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington DC, March 11, 2020. (Image: Reuters) Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington DC, May 31, 2020. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington DC, September 26, 2020. (Image: Reuters) US President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalised at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington DC, October 5, 2020. (Image: Reuters) Supporters look on as US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event at the Pickaway Agriculture and Event Center in Circleville, Ohio, October 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 3, 2020 02:57 pm