US Election 2020 | A look at some of the closest US Presidential races

As Biden vs Trump battle heads for a nail-biting finish, a look at some of the closest Presidential races in US’ history. Moneycontrol News The 2020 Presidential election will be remembered as one of the most controversial in American history. As the Trump vs Biden battle heads for a nail-biting finish, a look at some other remarkably close US Presidential races. (Image: News18 Creative) 1824 | John Quincy Adams vs Andrew Jackson (Image: News18 Creative) 1876 | Rutherford B Hayes vs Samuel J Tilden (Image: News18 Creative) 1880 | James A Garfield vs Winfield S Hancock (Image: News18 Creative) 1960 | John F Kennedy vs Richard Nixon (Image: News18 Creative) 2000 | George W Bush vs Al Gore (Image: News18 Creative) Closest races over the last 100 years. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:16 pm