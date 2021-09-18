Top 10 best residence-by-investment cities for Business Index

The novel coronavirus outbreak has severely disrupted the global economy. The virus has provoked a significant surge in interest in investment migration products. In response to a dramatically changing global landscape, Henley & Partners in collaboration with Deep Knowledge Analytics (DKA) has vigorously assessed the capitals and other major cities of each residence-by-investment (RBI) country according to the top 10 parameters – lifestyle, tax, education, real estate, healthcare, security, infrastructure, stability, COVID safety and RBI ranking that business owners would consider when deciding where in the world to locate and run their businesses. Dubai ranked 11th in the global index of 25 cities where high-net-worth individuals can acquire residence through investment migration programes. Here are the top 10 best Residence-by-Investment (RBI) Cities for Business Index, according to Henley & Partners

Rank 10 | Toronto | The city is ranked tenth among the top 10 cities in the index. Canada is frequently voted one of the best countries in the world to live in. It is well known for its high standard of living, clean environment, low crime rate, and outstanding infrastructure.

Rank 9 | Vienna | Austria’s most populous city, Vienna is the highest scoring city in terms of residence-by-investment program. Austria is one of Europe’s wealthiest countries, offering a very high quality of life to its people. With awe-inspiring natural attractions and a well-developed and stable economy, Austria makes for an outstanding place of residence.

Rank 8 | Hong Kong | Hong Kong is a diverse, leading metropolis offering a unique blend of Eastern and Western traditions. It is one of the world’s most business-friendly cities and has a world-class infrastructure. Hong Kong enjoys an open economy with a free market and low taxation. It is an important international finance and trade center.

Rank 7 | Barcelona | A significant investment in Barcelona can benefit from special residence permit for investors. The Spain RBI program is a pathway to visa-free travel in Europe’s Schengen Area and the right to live, work, and study in Spain.

Rank 6 | Los Angeles | The city is ranked sixth according to 10 categories that represent the most important relocation considerations: lifestyle, tax, education, real estate, healthcare, security, infrastructure, stability, Covid-19 safety and the relevant investment migration programme.

Rank 5 | Zurich | The Swiss city of Zurich is the top performing residence-by-investment city in terms of healthcare and stability, according to Henley & Partners. Switzerland offers its residents an excellent quality of life and ranks among the top countries in which to live. It is home to many international organizations and is noted for its multi-cultural and plurilingual society and its politically and economically stable environment.

Rank 4 | Singapore | Singapore took the fourth spot in the index and is frequently voted the best Asian city in which to live due to its excellent infrastructure and public services. It has one of the lowest crime rates in the world and offers a high quality of life to its residents. Globally, it is rated one of the wealthiest countries when measured by GDP per capita.

Rank 3 | Sydney | The city scored highest in security, infrastructure and stability. Australia is one of the wealthiest countries in the world and has an excellent reputation. It is a developed, multi-cultural country with an extremely high Human Development Index ranking and offers its people an excellent quality of life, economic freedom, and good protection of civil liberties and political rights.

Rank 2 | New York | The city ranked second among the top 10 cities to start a business with excellent facilities in the ten criteria. The USA remains one of the most sought-after destinations for investors. The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers an efficient route to permanent resident status (a green card) in a short period of time.