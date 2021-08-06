MARKET NEWS

English
Tokyo Olympics | No avoiding pandemic reminders at Games

The most lasting images from the 2020 Games — held in 2021, of course — will be those that underline the once unimaginable circumstances surrounding them. Reminders are everywhere that these will forever be remembered as the Pandemic Olympics.

Associated Press
August 06, 2021 / 02:25 PM IST
Like any other Olympics, the Tokyo Games created its share of indelible moments — runners lunging across the finish line, swimmers reaching for the wall, athletes standing on podiums with medals around their necks. (Image: AP)
The most lasting images from the 2020 Games — held in 2021, of course — will be those that underline the once unimaginable circumstances surrounding them. (Image: AP)
Reminders are everywhere that these will forever be remembered as the Pandemic Olympics. (Image: AP)
A last-minute rule change allowed athletes to remove their masks for a podium photo-op with their medals, but the face coverings had to be quickly restored. Thus the awkwardness as American dressage riders Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters and Sabine Schut-Kery fiddled to get their masks back in place. (Image: AP)
Masks, of course, are everywhere. Gymnastics judges eyed competitors carefully over top of them. (Image: AP)
British archer Bryony Pitman attached one to the arrows in her quiver. (Image: AP)
Volunteers at every Olympic venue have offered friendly assistance without being able to show guests their smile. (Image: AP)
Disinfection has become an around-the-clock effort. Officials in gloves sanitize the volleyballs, wipe down the table tennis surface and spray down the corners of the boxing rings. (Image: AP)
Signs of the strangeness remain even after the action stops in the form of discarded masks left on walkways and streets. (Image: AP)
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Aug 6, 2021 02:25 pm

