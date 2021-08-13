MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific

Associated Press
August 13, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra displays the gold medal he won in the men's javelin at the Tokyo Games as he arrives for a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. (Image: AP)
Neeraj Chopra displays the gold medal he won in the men's javelin at the Tokyo Games as he arrives for a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Kashmiri men sell their produce at the floating vegetable market on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Vegetables traded in this floating market are supplied to Srinagar and many towns across the Kashmir valley. It's one of the major sources of income for the lake dwellers who spend years carefully nurturing their floating gardens from the weed and rich soil extracted from the lake bed. (Image: AP)
Kashmiri men sell their produce at the floating vegetable market on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Vegetables traded in this floating market are supplied to Srinagar and many towns across the Kashmir Valley. It's one of the major sources of income for the lake dwellers who spend years carefully nurturing their floating gardens from the weed and rich soil extracted from the lake bed. (Image: AP)
An elderly Nepalese couple hold their arms after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: AP)
An elderly Nepalese couple hold their arms after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: AP)
Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard near the site of a grenade attack in a market area in Srinagar, Kashmir. Several civilians were injured in the grenade attack which police have blamed on rebels fighting against Indian rule. (Image: AP)
Paramilitary personnel keep guard near the site of a grenade attack in a market area in Srinagar, Kashmir. Several civilians were injured in the grenade attack that the police blamed on militants. (Image: AP)
A public sports facility area is taped off for the social distancing measures and precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: AP)
A public sports facility area is taped off for the social distancing measures and precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: AP)
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a villager in a school at Kaurhagi village in Morigaon district of Assam, India. (Image: AP)
A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a villager in a school at Kaurhagi village in Morigaon district of Assam, India. (Image: AP)
Kashmiri men take part in Friday prayers inside Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, that remained closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Image: AP)
Kashmiri men take part in Friday prayers inside Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, that remained closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Image: AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks under the scorching sun in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks under the scorching sun in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
Dominic Barton, Ambassador of Canada to China stands near a barricade tape as he arrives at a detention center to meet Canadian Michael Spavor, in Dandong, China. A Chinese court has sentenced Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in case linked to Huawei. (Image: AP)
Dominic Barton, Canada's ambassador to China, stands near a barricade tape as he arrives at a detention center to meet Canadian Michael Spavor, in Dandong, China. A Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in a case linked to Huawei. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
Tags: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #Indian Army #Neeraj Chopra #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics #World News
first published: Aug 13, 2021 05:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.