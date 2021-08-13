This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Neeraj Chopra displays the gold medal he won in the men's javelin at the Tokyo Games as he arrives for a rousing reception at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri men sell their produce at the floating vegetable market on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir. Vegetables traded in this floating market are supplied to Srinagar and many towns across the Kashmir Valley. It's one of the major sources of income for the lake dwellers who spend years carefully nurturing their floating gardens from the weed and rich soil extracted from the lake bed. (Image: AP)

An elderly Nepalese couple hold their arms after receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Image: AP)

Paramilitary personnel keep guard near the site of a grenade attack in a market area in Srinagar, Kashmir. Several civilians were injured in the grenade attack that the police blamed on militants. (Image: AP)

A public sports facility area is taped off for the social distancing measures and precaution against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea. (Image: AP)

A health worker administers the Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 to a villager in a school at Kaurhagi village in Morigaon district of Assam, India. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri men take part in Friday prayers inside Jamia Masjid, or Grand Mosque, that remained closed for nearly five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Srinagar, Kashmir. (Image: AP)

A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks under the scorching sun in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)