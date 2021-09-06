MARKET NEWS

Taliban claim complete capture of Panjshir; a look at the 'Valley of Resistance'

Taliban claim to have captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley. A look at how the valley has been a tough grind for the group.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Taliban claims to have captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley. A look at how the valley has been a tough grind for Taliban.
Taliban claims to have captured the last pocket of resistance in Afghanistan, the Panjshir Valley. A look at how the valley has been a tough grind for Taliban. (Image: News18 Creative)
As of 2021, the total population of the province is about 1,73,000 as per the National Statistics and Information Authority, Afghanistan.
As of 2021, the total population of the province is about 1,73,000 as per the National Statistics and Information Authority, Afghanistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
Panjshir, tucked into the Hindu Kush mountains, is famed for its natural defenses. The only access point to it is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River. The roads are closed to outsiders. It was the home province of Ahmad Shah Massoud, regarded as one of the greatest guerrilla leaders of the 20th century.
Panjshir, tucked into the Hindu Kush mountains, is famed for its natural defenses. The only access point to it is through a narrow passage created by the Panjshir River. The roads are closed to outsiders. It was the home province of Ahmad Shah Massoud, regarded as one of the greatest guerrilla leaders of the 20th century. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ahmad Shah Massoud was Afghanistan's most famed anti-Taliban fighter. Massoud and the Northern Alliance controlled almost all of northeastern Afghanistan (including Panjshir valley) up to the border with China and Tajikistan, thus protecting the region from the Taliban.
Ahmad Shah Massoud was Afghanistan’s most famed anti-Taliban fighter. Massoud and the Northern Alliance controlled almost all of northeastern Afghanistan (including Panjshir valley) up to the border with China and Tajikistan, thus protecting the region from the Taliban. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Northern Alliance flag has been hoisted in the Panjshir valley.
The Northern Alliance flag has been hoisted in the Panjshir valley. (Image: News18 Creative)
The National Resistance Front (NRF) has approx. 10000 members. The NRF in principle agrees to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations.
The National Resistance Front (NRF) has approx. 10000 members. The NRF in principle agrees to solve the current problems and put an immediate end to the fighting and continue negotiations. (Image: News18 Creative)
