Shweta Sharda wins LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023: A look at her winning moments

1/7 Shweta Sharda is the winner of the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. She was crowned by last year’s winner Divita Rai. (Image: Miss Diva)

2/7 Shweta won the prestigious title on August 28 at an event in Mumbai. The dancer-model will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador this November. (Image: Miss Diva)

3/7 She has appeared in several dance shows, including ‘DID', ‘Dance Deewane’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ (Image: Miss Diva)

4/7 Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22years old. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue her dreams. (Image: Miss Diva)

5/7 Shweta wore a shimmering high slit dress designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar at the grand finale of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023. (Image: Miss Diva)

6/7 Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the runner-up position at Miss Diva 2023 (Image: Miss Diva)