    Shweta Sharda wins LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023: A look at her winning moments

    Shweta Sharda from Chandigarh was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 on August 28 in Mumbai. The dancer and model will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
    Shweta Sharda is the winner of the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 beauty pageant. She was crowned by last year’s winner Divita Rai. (Image: Miss Diva)
    Shweta won the prestigious title on August 28 at an event in Mumbai. The dancer-model will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador this November. (Image: Miss Diva)
    She has appeared in several dance shows, including ‘DID', ‘Dance Deewane’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja’ (Image: Miss Diva)
    Shweta, who hails from Chandigarh, is 22years old. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 16 to pursue her dreams. (Image: Miss Diva)
    Shweta wore a shimmering high slit dress designed by Nikita Mhaisalkar at the grand finale of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023. (Image: Miss Diva)
    Meanwhile, Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Trisha Shetty from Karnataka secured the runner-up position at Miss Diva 2023 (Image: Miss Diva)
    Sonal Kureja will also represent India at the 12th Miss Supranational this year. (Image: Miss Diva)
    Tags: #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 12:51 pm

