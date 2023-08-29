Shweta Sharda wins LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023: A look at her winning moments
Shweta Sharda from Chandigarh was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 on August 28 in Mumbai. The dancer and model will represent India at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in November.
August 29, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!