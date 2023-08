1/6 During his one-day visit to Greece, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, for a bilateral meeting on Friday. On Friday, Mitsotakis thanked Prime Minister Modi on the achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and accepted Modi's offer to visit India. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

2/6 The two leaders discussed transforming bilateral relations into a "Strategic Partnership" in order to benefit citizens. They also focused on topics such as defence, security, infrastructure, agriculture, and skills, among others. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

3/6 PM Modi also met President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. They addressed numerous areas that will boost India-Greece relations and talked about how to promote long-term development. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

4/6 Both the PMs decided to work towards a future immigration and mobility partnership agreement and try to strengthen the bonds that exist amongst our educational institutions. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

5/6 PM Modi began his tour to Greece on August 25 by paying his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later, he was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour. (Image: X/@narendramodi)