Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 05:43 PM IST

Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong become world's costliest cities — check out how COVID has changed rankings

The EIU's Worldwide Cost of Living is a biannual survey that compares more than 400 individual prices across 138 products and services in more than 130 cities worldwide. The price of living was impacted by five main trends -- currency fluctuations, supply chain problems such as shortages of certain goods including pasta and toilet roll, action taken by governments such as price controls, consumers' more precautionary approach over fears their income could be hit, and changes in lifestyle.

Moneycontrol News
Paris and Zurich joined Hong Kong becoming world's most expensive cities to live in. The recent report of Worldwide Cost of Living Index by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) shows how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the cost of living in about 130 cities around the world since the beginning of the year 2020. The EIU's Worldwide Cost of Living is a biannual survey that compares more than 400 individual prices across 138 products and services in more than 130 cities worldwide. The price of living was impacted by five main trends; currency fluctuations, supply chain problems such as shortages of certain goods including pasta and toilet roll, action taken by governments such as price controls, consumers' more precautionary approach over fears their income could be hit, and changes in lifestyle. Let's find the top 10 costliest cities worldwide in EIU's listing.

Paris and Zurich have displaced Osaka and Singapore and joined Hong Kong at the top of the world’s most expensive cities list, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The index shows how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the cost of living in about 130 cities around the world since the beginning of the year 2020. The EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living is a biannual survey that compares more than 400 individual prices across 138 products and services in more than 130 cities worldwide. The price of living was impacted by five main trends -- currency fluctuations, supply chain problems such as shortages of certain goods including pasta and toilet roll, action taken by governments such as price controls, consumers' more precautionary approach over fears their income could be hit, and changes in lifestyle. Let’s find out the top 10 costliest cities in the world. (Image: AP)

Rank 1 | Zurich | World cost of living index: 103

Rank 1 | Paris | World cost of living index: 103

Rank 1 | Hong Kong | World cost of living index: 103

Rank 4 | Singapore | World cost of living index: 102

Rank 5 | Tel Aviv | World cost of living index: 101 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Osaka | World cost of living index: 101 (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Geneva | World cost of living index: 100 (Image: AFP)

Rank 7 | New York | World cost of living index: 100 (Image: AP)

Rank 9 | Copenhagen | World cost of living index: 96 (Image: Public domain pictures)

Rank 9 | Los Angeles | World cost of living index: 96 (Image: Unsplash)

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 05:43 pm

#coronavirus #Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) #world cost of living index #World News #world's costliest city to live in

