Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong become world's costliest cities — check out how COVID has changed rankings
The EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living is a biannual survey that compares more than 400 individual prices across 138 products and services in more than 130 cities worldwide. The price of living was impacted by five main trends -- currency fluctuations, supply chain problems such as shortages of certain goods including pasta and toilet roll, action taken by governments such as price controls, consumers' more precautionary approach over fears their income could be hit, and changes in lifestyle.