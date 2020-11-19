Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong become world's costliest cities — check out how COVID has changed rankings

Paris and Zurich have displaced Osaka and Singapore and joined Hong Kong at the top of the world’s most expensive cities list, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The index shows how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the cost of living in about 130 cities around the world since the beginning of the year 2020. The EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living is a biannual survey that compares more than 400 individual prices across 138 products and services in more than 130 cities worldwide. The price of living was impacted by five main trends -- currency fluctuations, supply chain problems such as shortages of certain goods including pasta and toilet roll, action taken by governments such as price controls, consumers' more precautionary approach over fears their income could be hit, and changes in lifestyle. Let’s find out the top 10 costliest cities in the world. (Image: AP)