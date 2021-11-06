Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A tractor pulls a sweeping machine to remove foliage from a lawn in a public park in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors walk through a tunnel made with seventy thousand flowers in tribute to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, during celebrations of the Day of the Dead, at Jardim da Saudade de Sulacap cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 2. (Image: Reuters)

Ximena Guadalupe dressed as "Catrina" walks near the San Rafael Cemetery during the Day of the Dead in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2. (Image: Reuters)

Revellers take part in the NYC Halloween Parade as the event returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)

A person dressed in a Halloween dinosaur costume walks down a street in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)

Ocean Rebellion activist Rob Higgs protests against bottom trawling during a demonstration ahead of the COP26 summit, in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, October 30. (Image: Reuters)

Children dressed as characters from Squid Game walk past a figure resembling the Mexican Xoloitzcuintle dog adorning the streets of the municipality of Tlahuac as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico, October 30. (Image: Reuters)

People dressed as witches paddle board ahead of Halloween on Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S., October 30. (Image: Reuters)

Zombie figures are seen in a pond during Halloween festival in Kirkilai amusement park near Birzai, Lithuania October 30. (Image: Reuters)