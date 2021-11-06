MARKET NEWS

English
Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A look at the pictures that caught our eyes from around the world

Reuters
November 06, 2021 / 07:37 AM IST
A tractor pulls a sweeping machine to remove foliage from a lawn in a public park in Zurich, Switzerland November 3. (Image: Reuters)
A tractor pulls a sweeping machine to remove foliage from a lawn in a public park in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors walk through a tunnel made with seventy thousand flowers in tribute to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, during celebrations of the Day of the Dead, at Jardim da Saudade de Sulacap cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 2. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors walk through a tunnel made with seventy thousand flowers in tribute to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, during celebrations of the Day of the Dead, at Jardim da Saudade de Sulacap cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 2. (Image: Reuters)
Ximena Guadalupe dressed as "Catrina" walks near the San Rafael Cemetery during the Day of the Dead in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 2. (Image: Reuters)
Ximena Guadalupe dressed as "Catrina" walks near the San Rafael Cemetery during the Day of the Dead in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2. (Image: Reuters)
Revellers take part in the NYC Halloween Parade as the event returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)
Revellers take part in the NYC Halloween Parade as the event returns to the streets of Lower Manhattan for the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York City, New York, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed in a Halloween dinosaur costume walks down a street in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)
A person dressed in a Halloween dinosaur costume walks down a street in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters)
Ocean Rebellion activist Rob Higgs protests against bottom trawling during a demonstration ahead of the COP26 summit, in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Ocean Rebellion activist Rob Higgs protests against bottom trawling during a demonstration ahead of the COP26 summit, in Glasgow, Scotland Britain, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Children dressed as characters from Squid Game walk past a figure resembling the Mexican Xoloitzcuintle dog adorning the streets of the municipality of Tlahuac as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Children dressed as characters from Squid Game walk past a figure resembling the Mexican Xoloitzcuintle dog adorning the streets of the municipality of Tlahuac as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Mexico, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
People dressed as witches paddle board ahead of Halloween on Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S., October 30. (Image: Reuters)
People dressed as witches paddle board ahead of Halloween on Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington, U.S., October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Zombie figures are seen in a pond during Halloween festival in Kirkilai amusement park near Birzai, Lithuania October 30. (Image: Reuters)
Zombie figures are seen in a pond during Halloween festival in Kirkilai amusement park near Birzai, Lithuania October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator dressed as vampire protests outside the European headquarters of Facebook against the amount of energy used in data centres, in Dublin, Ireland, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator dressed as vampire protests outside the European headquarters of Facebook against the amount of energy used in data centres, in Dublin, Ireland, October 30. (Image: Reuters)
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Halloween #World News
first published: Nov 6, 2021 07:37 am

