Maui Wildfires: Destructive blaze engulfs historic town in Hawaii, claiming 36 lives
A raging wildfire on Maui has left a historic town in ruins, claiming the lives of 36 individuals. The devastating blaze has engulfed the area, causing extensive destruction and tragic loss of life.
August 10, 2023 / 02:46 PM IST
