Maui Wildfires: Destructive blaze engulfs historic town in Hawaii, claiming 36 lives

1/5 Fire devours historic Waiola Church and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Image: Pexels)

2/5 Spectators gaze upon billowing smoke and flames engulfing downtown Lahaina's Front Street, Maui, on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. In a significant blow to tourism, raging wildfires have ravaged portions of this iconic Hawaiian tourist hub. County of Maui spokesperson Mahina Martin, in an early Wednesday phone interview, confirmed the extensive reach of the fire, encompassing the favored tourist hotspot of Front Street in Lahaina. (Image: AP)

3/5 Stirred by distant hurricane winds, numerous neighborhoods were razed, and the island's western flank faced near isolation. Amid a single remaining open highway, authorities mandated evacuations due to extensive ruin in Lahaina, including its harbor and vicinity. (Image: AP)

4/5 Maxar Technologies presents a composite of satellite images revealing Lahaina Square's transformation in Maui, Hawaii. Contrasting snapshots depict the area on June 25, 2023 (left), and the aftermath on Wednesday, Aug. 9, following a devastating wildfire that swept through the core of the Hawaiian island. (Image: AP)