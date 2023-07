1/5 London was recognised as the best city for students to reside, according to Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings. It remains at the top of the list for yet another year, accounting for the second highest score in 'Student Voice' (98.4) and 'World University Rankings' (94.9), respectively.

2/5 The city of Melbourne is the second greatest score amounting to 98.4 in 'Student Voice' as well as the third highest in 'Student Mix' with 98.6 points. It was also ranked as the most affordable city amidst the top 10 ones as per the Mercer's Cost of Living City Ranking 2023 list.

3/5 Tokyo attained the score of 90.1 in the QS World University Rankings indicator and stood fouth in the world for 'Employer Activity', thus attaining the second position in the QS Best Student Cities rankings.

4/5 Madrid jumped from the 44th position to the 36th in the current QS Best Student Cities 2024 rankings.