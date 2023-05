1/7 Under a gunmetal sky and driving rain, leaders of some of the world's most powerful nations gathered in Hiroshima on May 19 to confront the horrors of nuclear weapons. (Image: AP)

2/7 G7 leaders, including the heads of nuclear-armed Britain, France and the United States, arrived at the city's Peace Park to a sodden red carpet welcome from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is from Hiroshima. (Image: AP)

3/7 The Japanese leader -- whose wife wore a gold pin shaped like an origami crane, an unofficial symbol of the city's nuclear legacy -- wants to put disarmament on the agenda as the bloc holds three days of talks. (Image: AP)

4/7 Kishida, who once guided then-US president Barack Obama in the city during his historic visit, has said achieving a world free of nuclear weapons is his life's work. But while the scene of leaders, including American President Joe Biden, laying wreaths at Hiroshima's cenotaph was heavy on symbolism, disarmament talks may be light on substance. (Image: AP)

5/7 Britain, France and the United States alone possess thousands of warheads, and the bloc's remaining members -- including Japan -- are covered by Washington's "nuclear umbrella". Kishida is hoping to convince his counterparts to back his "Hiroshima Action Plan", unveiled last year, which focuses on transparency around existing stockpiles and a commitment to non-proliferation. (Image: AP)

6/7 The leaders began their visit with a stop at the Hiroshima Peace Museum, which contains graphic evidence of the devastation and suffering caused by the US nuclear attack on August 6, 1945. (Image: AP)