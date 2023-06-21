English
    International Yoga Day 2023: Captivating images from across India

    World Yoga Day is an annual celebration that promotes the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of practicing yoga worldwide.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST
    Yoga enthusiasts embrace International Yoga Day in front of Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel. (Image: Reuters)
    CM Yogi Adityanath demonstrates yoga prowess on International Yoga Day in Gorakhpur. (Image: PTI)
    BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi at Patna's Patliputra sports complex on International Yoga Day. (Image: PTI)
    BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with others performs yoga on the International Day of Yoga, at the Maharana Pratap Sports College, in Jaipur. (Image: PTI)
    Enthusiastic participants engage in yoga practice on the International Day of Yoga at New Delhi's Old Fort. (Image: PTI)
    Yoga enthusiasts engage in International Day of Yoga session in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)
    BSF Personnel join a yoga session on International Day of Yoga at India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post near Amritsar. (Image: AFP)
