International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2021: All you need to know

There have been a remarkable progress in the world reducing poverty over the past decades. But the ongoing pandemic has become the reversal on the path towards the goal of global poverty reduction in the last three decades. The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is celebrated on October 17 every year. The day is devoted to present and promote concrete activities with regard to eradicating poverty and destitution. (Image: AFP)

October 17 presents an opportunity to acknowledge the effort and struggle of people living in poverty, a chance for them to make their concerns heard and recognise that poor people are the first ones to fight against poverty. The commemoration of October 17th also reflects the willingness of people living in poverty to use their expertise to contribute to the eradication of poverty. (Image: Shutterstock)

On December 22, 1992, the UN General Assembly adopted resolution 47/196 and declared October 17 as the International Day for Eradication of Poverty. (Image: Shutterstock)

On October 17, 1987, over a hundred thousand people gathered at the Trocadéro Trocadero in Paris to honor the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. They recognized that poverty is a violation of human rights and urged the need to come together to ensure that these rights are respected. Ever since then people gather every year on October 17 to show their solidarity with the poor and renew their commitment to end poverty.

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has shaken the world and has resulted in reversing decades of progress in the fight against poverty and extreme poverty. According to the World Bank report published by the United Nations, between 88 and 115 million people have been pushed towards poverty, with the majority being from South Asian and Sub-Saharan countries, during the crisis. This number is expected to have risen, ranging between 143 and 163 million in the year 2021, adding up to the 1.3 billion people already living in poverty before the global pandemic. (Image: Reuters)