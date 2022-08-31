English
    In Pics | The era of Mikhail Gorbachev, a Soviet reformist who put an end to Cold War

    Mikhail Gorbachev's political career started declining before the Soviet Union fell apart partly because the low oil prices were worsened by the already weak centrally planned economy that affected the population of the country

    Saloni Dhumne
    August 31, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
    The leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev has passed away at the age of 91. He attempted to turn around the political and economic system of his country. This led to the collapse of the Communist superpower, and finally ended the Cold War. The Interfax and state-run Tass news services cited the Moscow hospital where Gorbachev passed away. The Central Clinical Hospital said his death followed “a severe and prolonged illness,” according to Tass.
    After becoming the leader of the Communist Part Leader in 1985, at the age of 54. Perestroila, his overhaul, along with his policy of openness, or glasnost, threw open a political avalanche that brought down the Berlin Wall, finally ending the Soviet Rule after two years
    Gorbachev's career thus fell apart and he became a bystander in the ongoing political and economic revolution of Russia. On 25th December 1991, a day when the Soviet Union and his presidency were officially dissolved, he delivered the farewell address on national television. During this, he said he had no regrets. 
    “I understood that initiating reforms on such a large scale in a society like ours was a most difficult and risky undertaking,” he said. “But even now, I am convinced that the democratic reforms started in the spring of 1985 were historically justified.”
    The decline of Gorbachev's collapse took place before the Soviet Union fell apart. This partly happened because the low oil prices were worsened by the already weak centrally planned economy that affected the population of the country. The years that followed were particularly difficult, shrinking Russia by almost 40% between the years 1990 and 1997, almost at par with the US Depression of the 1930s.
    Tags: #Cold War #gallery #Mikhail Gorbachev #Soviet Union
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 12:52 pm
