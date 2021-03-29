In pics | Stranded container ship Ever Given refloated

The stranded container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on March 29 and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said. The ship was successfully refloated at 4.30 am local time and was being secured at the moment, Inchcape, a global provider of marine services said on Twitter. Here is the view of the partially re-floated container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships (Image: Reuters)

Here is the current position of Ever Given container ship. The website vessel finder has changed the status of the ship to underway. (Image: Vessel Finder)

The breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide. An all-Indian crew comprising 25 Indian nationals remains aboard the MV Ever Given container ship. The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since March 23, towering over nearby palm trees and strangling world supply chains. (Image: Reuters)

According to AFP, the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal for almost a week has been turned 80 percent in the right direction, officials said on Monday, raising hopes the vital trade route could soon be clear. But its owner said that while the giant ship "has turned", it was still not yet afloat. The MV Ever Given, longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday, strangling world supply chains and costing the global economy billions. This picture taken on March 29, 2021 from a nearby tugboat in the Suez Canal shows a view of the Panama-flagged MV 'Ever Given' (operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine) container ship as it begins to move. (Image: AFP)

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chief Osama Rabie said Monday that rescue efforts with tugs had succeeded in shifting the front and back of the ship. "The position of the ship has been reorientated 80 percent in the right direction," Rabie in a statement. "The stern... moved to 102 metres (335 feet) from the shore," compared to its position four metres from the shore previously. Efforts to refloat it will resume on the next high tide. (Image: Reuters)