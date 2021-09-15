MARKET NEWS

In Pics | Postcards views of Greenland

Images from the world's largest island, home to vast tundra and storied glaciers.

Reuters
September 15, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
A seagull flies in front of the Sermitsiaq (Saddle Mountain) in Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
An iceberg passes by during sunset in Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
An iceberg passes during sunset in Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
An iceberg lies off Nuuk during low tide, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Melting glacier ice is pictured at the west coast close to Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Mountains are pictured at the west coast close to Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Melting glacier ice and icebergs are pictured at the east coast in, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
A general view of houses of Greenland’s capital Nuuk in front of the Sermitsiaq (Saddle Mountain), Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
A boat is pictured during sunset close to Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Meltwater drips from an iceberg off Nuuk, Greenland. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #climate #Greenland #Slideshow #World News
first published: Sep 15, 2021 01:40 pm

