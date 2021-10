Swiss Guards march in the San Damasco Courtyard as they wait for the arrival of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, October 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Pope Francis arrives in his car on October 30, 2021 in the Vatican for a private audience with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Modi is the fifth Indian prime minister to visit the leader of Roman Catholic church. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, IK Gujral, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were the other prime ministers who met the then Popes in the Vatican. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, is greeted by the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza as he arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Rome for the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

The Pope's Gentlemen (R) greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives on October 30, 2021 at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, is greeted by the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza, left, and others as he arrives in the San Damasco Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, is greeted by the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza, left, and others as he arrives in the San Damasco Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on October 30, 2021 at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks with the Head of the Papal Household, Mons. Leonardo Sapienza after he arrives in the San Damasco Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks past a Swiss Guard as he arrives in the San Damasco Courtyard for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)

After the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted pictures of his meeting with Pope Francis, stating: "Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India." (sic) (Image Source: PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)

It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church. Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013. (Image Source: PM Narendra Modi/Twitter)