    In Pics | PM Modi attends G7 summit, highlights India’s efforts at green growth, clean energy

    Modi attended this year’s G7 Summit being held under German presidency.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles and global wellbeing, at a G7 summit session. “The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world’s first fully solar power operated airport. India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade,” he said. “When a large country like India shows such ambition, other developing countries also get inspiration. We hope that the rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts. Today, a huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India,” the prime minister said. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)
    Prime Minister Narendra attended this year’s G7 Summit being held under the German Presidency. Modi was invited due to being the leader of one of the five major democratic emerging economies. (Image: AP)
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the Prime Minister at Schloss Elmau on June 27, ahead of the G7 Summit. Before the start of the second day of the G7 Summit, leaders of the member and partner countries gathered for a group photograph. (Image: AP)
    Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The G-7 leaders plan to discuss a range of key issues with their guests, including climate change, energy, health and the COVID-19 pandemic, food security and gender equality. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    PM Modi was seen interacting with the prominent leaders of the group including French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. (Image: AFP)
    Prime Minister Modi met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 27 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Both the leaders discussed the bilateral relations between Indian and Canada and agreed to boost cooperation in sectors like trade, culture and agriculture. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
    PM Modi also met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit at Schloss Elmau. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from ANI, PTI and AP)
