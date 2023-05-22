In Pics: PM Modi arrives in Sydney to hold talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on May 22 as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. (Image: AP)

2/9 PM Modi was received by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and other officials upon his arrival in Sydney. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

3/9 Modi is visiting Australia in the last of his three-nation visit from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government. (Image: AP)

4/9 Members of the Indian diaspora also welcomed PM Modi as they chanted slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". Some members of the Indian diaspora also clicked photographers with PM Modi. (Image: ANI)

5/9 A group of kids was also present at the spot, waiting to meet PM Modi. The Prime Minister interacted with them and gave them blessings.- (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

6/9 During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country’s dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. PM Modi will also meet Australian business leaders to drive Australia’s growing trade and investment relationship with India and take forward opportunities from Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai in March. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

7/9 At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation. (Image: ANI)

8/9 Modi arrived here from Papua New Guinea, where he held talks with his counterpart James Marape and took stock of their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further augment cooperation in areas like commerce, technology, healthcare and climate change. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)