In Pics | Last British troops begin arriving from Afghanistan

Britain ended its evacuation flights from Afghanistan on Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means.

August 29, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to “shift heaven and earth” to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. Britain ended its evacuation flights Saturday, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to "shift heaven and earth" to get more of those at risk from the Taliban to Britain by other means. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
UK military personnel boarding a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
UK military personnel onboard a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
UK military personnel onboard a A400M aircraft departing Kabul, Afghanistan. (Jonathan Gifford/MoD via AP)
Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow after being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, upon its arrival at RAF Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire county, Britain, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Britain's ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow after being evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, upon its arrival at RAF Brize Norton base in Britain's Oxfordshire county on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a plane from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade walk to the air terminal after disembarking a plane from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, England. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Afghan evacuees from Afghanistan sit in a bus after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Afghan evacuees from Afghanistan sit in a bus after the arrival of the second flight with 95 passengers at the International Airport in Tirana, Albania. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen, via AP)
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at the Rota navy base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen, via AP)
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday's deadly attacks, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)
Tags: #Afghanistan crisis #British Army #Kabul airport #Laurie Bristow #Slideshow #Taliban
first published: Aug 29, 2021 04:21 pm

