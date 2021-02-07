Snowstorm pounds parts of Europe; Germany, Britain, Lithuania and Netherlands turn winter landscapes

A resident shovels snow under an archway in Wernigerode, Germany, early morning on February 7, 2021. Low Tristan has caused huge amounts of snow in the Harz mountains, like here in Wernigerode. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

A clearing vehicle clears the snow in the city centre in the early hours of the morning in Wernigerode (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

Bicycles are parked at Ernst-August-Platz in front of the main station during heavy snowfall in Hannover on February 7 (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP)

Several clearing vehicles are on the snow-covered Autobahn 2 near Hannover-Bothfeld (Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa via AP)

Waves crashing against the harbour wall in Strande. Squalls of up to 47 knots hit the mainland from the east. (Frank Molter/dpa via AP)

A tram with a snow plough of the Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe (MVB) clears the tracks in the Rothensee district of snow and ice in Magdeburg. Due to the current weather conditions with snowfall and drifting snow, the MVB has taken its trams into the depots and tram services have been temporarily suspended. (Peter Gercke/dpa via AP)

Two people walk on a snow covered side walk in Berlin. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded northern and western Germany on Sunday, forcing trains to cancel trips and leading to hundreds of road accidents. Police said 28 people were injured on icy roads. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Cars drive on a snow covered road in Berlin amids the snowfall, on February 7 (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

A car makes his way after snowfall near Altenberg (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A man walks through a winter landscape after snowfall near Altenberg (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

A horse-drawn carriage drives through the town in the snow flurry in Wernigerode (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP)

Children and families toboggan in Volkspark Friedrichshain in Berlin (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

Police vehicles stand on the closed A7 motorway at the Salzgitter interchange in Bockenem. Police have closed the A7 between Bockenem and the Salzgitter interchange due to snow drifts and poor visibility caused by the snowstorm in the northbound direction. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

A man crosses the boulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' during snowfall in Berlin. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of Germany on Sunday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A man runs during snowfall in central Berlin. A snowstorm and strong winds pounded parts of Germany on February 7. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People walk with a dog on the Pariser Platz in front of the Brandenburg Gate during snowfall in central Berlin (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A bicyclist passes windmills of the open air Zaans Museum in Zaandam, as snow and strong winds pounded The Netherlands on February 7 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A woman pulls her child on a sled in Zaandam, near Amsterdam on February 7 (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

People take a stroll at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam, Netherlands, as sheets of snow engulfed the city (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

People take a selfie at the Zaans Museum in Zaandam amidst the snowfall (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

A pedestrian makes his way through a street along the snow covered banks of the Neris river during the sun rises as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsius (-5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Vilnius (Lithuania) on February 7 (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A sun rises over King Mindaugas bridge as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsius (-5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Lithuanian capital (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

The snow covered Neris River as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsius (-5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Vilnius (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

A view of the ice covered Neris River as temperatures dipped to -21 degrees Celsius (-5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Vilnius (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

Snow covered buildings near Millhouse Green in north east England on February 7, with bitterly cold winds and heavy snow set to bring disruption to some parts of Britain. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

The snow covered scene with one road clear for road traffic at Allenheads, England. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Snow has swept across England, with further snowfall predicted to impact on the country bringing travel problems as temperatures drop. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)