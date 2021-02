The Kraken house float, on Memphis St., in Lakeview, is one of thousands in the New Orleans area decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in Louisiana, U.S., February 7. Residents have been encouraged to view the homes while practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters)

The 'Taste the Rainbow' house float located on Ponce de Leon Street, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 7. (Image: Reuters)

The "Animal House" circus themed house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 7. (Image: Reuters)

The "DinoGras on the Avenue" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 4. (Image: Reuters)

The Mystic Krewe of Unicorns house float, located on St. Charles Avenue, is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

The "Maison MASKquerade!" house float located on St. Charles Avenue is one of thousands decorated in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A house on Rampart Street has been decorated with images of progressive and powerful women in celebration of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., January 30. There are now thousands of "house floats" throughout the city, and residents have been encouraged to visit and view the houses while also practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Image: Reuters)

Oliver Dawson helps his friend Jaclyn McCabe to decorate her home in a circus theme along with thousands of New Orleanians who celebrate Mardi Gras by making their homes into "house floats" in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., January 30. (Image: Reuters)