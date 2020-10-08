Circus school back in full swing in Brussels despite coronavirus pandemic

Students at the ESAC international circus school in Brussels are smiling again, even if it is through a mask sometimes. The pandemic forced the school to close in March, but with new measures in place to limit exposure, the smell of sweat and the grunts of exertion are back again.
The ropes are swinging. Chalk stains the mats anew. And students at the ESAC international circus school in Brussels are smiling again, even if it is through a mask sometimes. (Above) Students work on their disciplines during a class at the Superior School of Circus Arts (ESAC) in Brussels, on September 24. (Image: AP)
For safety reasons amid the pandemic, Venezuelan school director Reynaldo Ramperssad had to cut the number of students by 25 percent, creating “bubbles” where only a few work together in a small group and do online theory classes. A student stretches before a class at the Superior School of Circus Arts in Brussels, on September 23. (Image: AP)
