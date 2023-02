1/6 One year since Russia officially invaded Ukraine, it continues to top the list of the world’s most sanctioned nations.

2/6 Many countries have imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. In March 2022, Russia became the world’s most-sanctioned nation, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea. One year into the war, it continues to be one of the most sanctioned countries.

3/6 Russia began invading Ukraine on February 22, 2022. Two days later, Russia officially invaded Ukraine.

4/6 The US, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, France, Australia, EU and Japan are among the countries to sanction Russia.

