    In pics: India observes World AIDS Day 2022

    World AIDS Day 2022: Every year, on 1 December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    December 01, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST
    Activists prepare to release a sky lantern with a message on the banks of the Hooghly River ahead of World AIDS Day in Kolkata. Every year, on 1 December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day. People around the world unite to show support for people living with and affected by HIV and to remember those who lost their lives to AIDS.
    Street children play with red ribbon left on display by activists on the banks of the Hooghly River ahead of World AIDS Day in Kolkata, on Wednesday.
    Social activists prepare to release a traditional hot air balloon to create awareness about HIV AIDS on the eve of ‘World AIDS Day’ in Kolkata on Wednesday.
    first published: Dec 1, 2022 07:52 am